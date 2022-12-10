Wednesday, Dec. 7
8:37 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of the theft of a vehicle on Rio Senda Drive.
8:48 a.m. — A caller at Umatilla Army Depot, on Ordnance Road, Hermiston, reported a burglary occurred there more than a month ago, when a Conex trailer was broken into and items were stolen. The caller stated the burglary was originally reported to Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, but the scene is actually in Morrow County so they were reporting it to Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
8:56 a.m. — A caller at Wesley Wise Excavating on Northwest Third Street, Irrigon, reported five tagged steers were in the yard and he was concerned they were close to the highway.
8:05 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon, on a report of woman suffering a mental/emotional crisis. Deputies arranged for Community Counseling Solutions to make contact with the woman.
8:57 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:48 p.m. — A caller at the Morrow County Government Center, in Irrigon, reported a couple of days ago his girlfriend hit him and has been verbally and physically abusive toward him. The caller requested an officer contact him to help him press charges.
10:14 p.m. — A 911 caller on Division Road, Irrigon, reported her sister was high, possibly on meth, and causing a disturbance. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded, found there was no crime and provided the female a courtesy ride.
Thursday, Dec. 8
12:51 a.m. — A 911 caller at Motel 6 on Southeast Nye Avenue, Pendleton, reported a 40-year-old woman was drinking a lot and was unresponsive. Emergency agencies responded.
6:06 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Second Street on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
9:37 a.m. — A 911 caller at Irrigon Elementary School on Southeast Wyoming Avenue, Irrigon, reported there is a distraught female at the front door asking to be let inside. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:58 a.m. — Multiple emergency agencies responded to Highway 74 in Ione on a report of a maroon Dodge caravan on fire after a car crash. Oregon State Police took over once arriving on scene.
11:22 a.m. — A caller on Highway 74, Ione, reported the theft of his car trailer from his property. The caller last saw the trailer two weeks ago. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
12:11 p.m. — A 911 caller at Coombs Canyon Road and Highway 395, Pendleton, reported about half-mile to the west of Highway 395, on his property, a small blue pickup with a white canopy rolled over. The caller stated the window on the pickup was rolled down and nobody was around. The caller explained his wife saw it when she was on her walk. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
2:32 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
4:36 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Division Street, Irrigon, reported her neighbor’s dogs behind her have been whining the last couple of days and she is concerned there is something wrong due to the weather. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted with the owner and the dogs were OK.
4:38 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Matlock Street, Heppner, reported her neighbor was harassed her. She stated he keeps staring at her windows and there is a crawl space in the house she thinks he is trying to get through. She requested an officer contact her.
