Wednesday, Dec. 8
4:01 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Motel 6, 325 S.E. Nye Ave., on a report of a prowler.
8:49 a.m. — A mother told Hermiston police her daughter in Hermiston lost her dog. The daughter put the information on Facebook, and a man texted her saying he has the dog and wants to work out a trade.
1:21 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of East Newport Avenue.
3:29 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a residence in Boardman for a 1-year-old boy who was not conscious nor breathing. An ambulance took the boy to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
4:37 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of a burglary.
4:39 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest River Hill Drive on a report of gunshots.
Thursday, Dec. 9
11:26 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 900 block of Columbia Drive.
1:08 p.m. — A caller on Depot Lane, Irrigon, reported a dog had cornered goats in a back field. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not find the dog and goats.
1:20 p.m. — Pendleton police received a request for extra patrols near Promenade Market, 1409 S.W. Emigrant Ave., to handle issues of men hanging around the parking lot at night and other suspicious activity.
4:56 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Banner Bank,125 S.E. Court Ave., on a report of a disturbance.
5:15 p.m. — Pendeton police responded to Linmar Apartments, 825 S.E. Second St., on a report of a disturbance. Police made an arrest.
8:42 p.m. — A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office he walked off a job at Advantage Dental Oral Health Center, 143 N. Main St., Heppner, and his boss told him where he could pick up his tools. The caller asked for a deputy to check to see if the tools are there, and if not, he wanted to file a report. The matter is under investigation.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 8
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashtin C. Romine, 25, for first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and on a felony post-prison supervision sanction.
• Pendleton police arrested Joseph Robert Saucier, 45, for five counts of identity theft, five counts of credit card fraud, one count each of second-degree forgery and third-degree theft and on a warrant.
• Boardman police arrested Jose Javier Ruiz Gomez, 26, for fourth-degree assault.
Dec. 9
• Pendleton police arrested John Quincy McClammy, 22, for two counts of violating a restraining order.
