WEDNESDAY
7:27 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Grace Baptist Church on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
8:43 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a missing person on the Blue Mountain Scenic Byway from Boardman.
8:58 a.m. — Police completed a search and rescue at the Umatilla County Sheriff’s office on Northwest Pioneer Place in Pendleton.
10:02 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest 14th Street in Pendleton.
10:05 a.m. — Police responded to a hit and run on Southwest Second Street in Pendleton.
1:37 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:01 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Cooney Lane in Hermiston.
4:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Sherman Street in Athena.
5:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Travelodge on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
8:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Bode Lane in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
12:32 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on John Day Street in Umatilla.
1:16 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sunset Trailer Court on Umatilla River Road in Umatilla.
1:56 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a missing person at the United States Post Office on Northeast Main Avenue in Irrigon.
9:53 a.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Stateline Road in Milton-Freewater.
1:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported death at Oasis RV Park on West Highway 730 in Irrigon.
2:22 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a missing person on Airport Road in Pendleton.
5:15 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a suicidal subject at St. Anthony Physical Therapy on Southwest Perkins Avenue in Pendleton.
6:30 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Hunt Court in Athena.
8:38 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Main Street in Pendleton.
FRIDAY
1:27 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Daniel Scott Morero, 20, on three counts, including one felony count of third-degree robbery and misdemeanor counts of second-degree theft and harassment.
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Kyler Jacob Piel, 29, on three counts, including one felony count of fourth-degree assault and one felony count of strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.