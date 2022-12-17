Wednesday, Dec. 14
7:40 a.m. — A caller on Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, reported a Great Dane was loose and chased her grandson while he was waiting for the bus. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and the dog was returned to their home.
8:14 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Dollar General, Stanfield, on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
9:21 a.m. — A caller on Gar Swanson Road, Boardman, reported an employee pulled a knife on another employee last week and there is video of the scene. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
12:25 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to John Day Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
4:19 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northwest Greer Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
9:24 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Cartwright Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a woman throwing a chair at her spouse.
Thursday, Dec. 15
11:01 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Prindle Loop Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
2:02 p.m. — Emergency medical services responded to Anderson Circle, Boardman, on a report of 20-year-old man with a broken arm. An ambulance transported the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
2:19 p.m. — A caller on Magic Garden Lane, Irrigon, reported there are three dead skunks behind their neighbors backyard. The caller requested an officer contact them back.
3:32 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Fifth Street, Athena, on a report of a burglary. Deputies took a report.
4:19 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Birch Creek Mini Storage on Northeast Elm Street on a report of a burglary.
6:18 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to United Parcel Service Customer Center on Westport Lane, in Hermiston, after receiving a stalking complaint.
6:19 p.m. — A caller on Daisy Road, Irrigon, reported there has been an ongoing civil issue in regards to property not being returned to them. The caller stated their physical safety is now being threatened. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
6:24 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Family Dollar on a report of shots being fired.
8:06 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton, after receiving a 911 call about an illegal burn at the location. The caller stated the white house at the location is condemned and people are living in tents on the property and burning furniture and tires.
9:41 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Cartwright Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 13
Pendleton police cited Jessica L. Payton, 36, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering following a crash at 1:53 p.m. in the area of Southgate and Southwest Hailey Avenue.
Dec. 14
Oregon State Police at about 12:40 p.m. responded to a Ford Fusion that crashed on Highway 334 near milepost 14 and arrested John Lee Rand, 54, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Umatilla police arrested Ambar De Jesus Carrillo, 39, for harassment, a misdemeanor, and aggravated harassment, a felony.
Dec. 15
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Galen Kent Yallup, 42, for failure to appear, resisting arrest, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.