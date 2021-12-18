Wednesday, Dec. 15
7:10 a.m. — Pendleton police and emergency services responded to Southeast Court Place and 10th Street for a vehicle crash. Police issued a citation.
10:12 a.m. — Roundup City Plumbing, 818 Airport Road, Pendleton, reported the theft of a vehicle. Police responded and took a report.
12:12 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 77514 Highway 207, Hermiston.
1:11 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter, 517 S.E. Third St., on a report of an attempted burglary.
1:14 p.m. — Miltion-Freewater police received a report of a break-in and theft of money and items at Drip N Dry Laundry, 103 S. Main St.
2:03 p.m. — A person asked to speak to a Hermiston police officer, claiming Hermiston police gave the wrong name in connection to a case in Yakima.
11:47 p.m. — A 911 caller on Umatilla River Road, Hermiston, reported a vehicle rolled. The caller did not know if anyone was injured.
11:59 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle at Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments, 210 Klickitat St., Umatilla.
Thursday, Dec. 16
7:44 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy contacted the owner of two horses because they were walking in the road on West Oregon Lane, Irrigon.
11:02 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1600 block of West Sunland Avenue on a report of an assault.
11:42 a.m. — A man told Hermiston police someone broke into his 2002 Ford Expedition in an apartment complex parking lot on Southwest 13th Place and stole a welding machine.
12:15 p.m. — A caller at Port View Apartments, 320 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman, reported a friend was throwing herself against things and he was trying to prevent her from harming herself. Police and emergency services responded.
3:17 p.m. — A caller at Southeast Isaac Avenue and Second Street, Pendleton, reported detaining a large black Labrador mix with a teal colored collar. He said would wait near his vehicle.
3:35 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about fraud on Northeast Mount Hebron Drive. Police took a report.
3:53 p.m. — A resident on Northeast Fourth Street, Hermiston, reported her friend's ex is sitting in a vehicle outside the apartment.
4:11 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to May Park, 180 S.E. Isaac Ave., on a report of an assault.
4:55 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle theft at Vista Village Mobile Home Park, 2801 S.W. Houtama Road, Pendleton. Police took a report.
5:27 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Southwest Isaac Avenue on a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
8:11 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported hearing a loud boom that rattled the windows of his home. The caller said it could have been a firework or homemade bomb. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office checked the area but turned up nothing.
9:43 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to The Saddle Restaurant And Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave., on a report of a fight.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 15
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Ethan Alan Pinkham, 37, for possession of a stolen vehicle and violating parole.
• Hermiston police arrested Curtiss Robert Pullum, 53, for misdemeanor methamphetamine possession, felony meth delivery and violating parole.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Irma Taeyana Bako, 25, for assault and domestic abuse.
Dec. 16
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested James Douglas Sproed, 51, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and attempted assault of a public safety officer.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Sydonia David, 21, for violating a restraining order, felony assault, domestic abuse and on a warrant.
• Pendleton police arrested James Lloyd Waligorski, 30, for vehicle theft.
