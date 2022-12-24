8:07 a.m. — Oregon State police responded to Interstate 84, milepost 221, after receiving three calls about a wrong-way driver in a semi pulling an oversized load. Police located the vehicle at Arrowhead Travel Plaza, Mission, and the driver admitted to driving the wrong way on the interstate. Police issued a citation for reckless driving.
8:32 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Slope Mobile Home Park after a 911 caller reported her dad was hitting her mom.
1:11 p.m. — Members of the U.S. Army National Guard called to report someone threw a glass bottle at a window of the National Guard Armory in Milton-Freewater.
3:23 p.m. — Oregon State police responded to Interstate 84 near Pendleton on a report of a man pointing a black handgun at another driver on two occasions. The caller was able to provide police with a license plate number for the suspect’s vehicle, a description of the firearm and of the suspect. Umatilla Tribal Police located the suspect, and Oregon State police met with them at the person’s residence. The suspect confessed to pointing the handgun at the other driver. Oregon State Police cited the driver for menacing and took the handgun into evidence.
4:39 pm. — Umatilla police responded to Wildwood Lane on a report of an assault in progress.
7:49 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Wildwood Lane on a report of the theft of a vehicle. Deputies determined this to be a civil issue.
11:16 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Umatilla River Road and Interstate 82, Umatilla, on a report of a rollover crash that partially blocked the road.
Thursday, Dec. 22
8:09 a.m. — A caller on McGraw Lane, Boardman, reported her neighbor’s dog keeps barking all day and night. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and gave the dog’s owner a verbal warning for owning a dog as a public nuisance.
3:12 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Jennie Avenue, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
4:47 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Bowdin Lane on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
5:30 p.m. — A 911 caller at Langdon Lake, off Highway 204, Weston, requested search and rescue.
6:03 p.m. — Boardman ambulance responded to Murray’s Drug, Boardman, on a report of a pregnant woman in extreme pain.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 21
Pendleton police arrested Kile Michael Owens, 25, for fourth-degree assault.
Dec. 22
Oregon State Police arrested and then cited and released Marisa Lynne Kash Kash, 28, of Cascade Locks, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangering.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.