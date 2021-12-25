Wednesday, Dec. 22
12:28 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Easy Highway 730, Irrigon, for residents fighting. The sheriff’s office took a report.
12:38 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a male jumping on silver station wagon in the parking lot at Burger King, 1730 N. First St.
9:46 a.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about child abuse or neglect.
10:45 a.m. — Emergency services responded to the Interstate 84 westbound off ramp at Boardman for a vehicle that rolled.
11:30 a.m. — A resident on Southwest 13th Place, Hermiston, reported someone has been breaking into her car, and last night someone broke in and took $200 from her purse. But the culprit also left a hat and other belongings in her car.
1:38 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 900 block of S.W. Emigrant Avenue on a report of an assault.
2:32 p.m. — A caller asked Hermiston police to respond to East Elm Avenue and North First Street where a male was with a little girl at the four-way stop and asking for money. Police checked, but they were gone.
3:04 p.m. — A caller told police his father lives on Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, but his father is away and there may be several people at the home that should not be there.
5:30 p.m. — A 911 caller reported his sister on Anderson Road, Boardman, called to tell him that her boyfriend pointed a gun at her face.
Thursday, Dec. 23
2:02 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a vehicle was on its side on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman.
8:32 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 200 block of Southeast Third Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
10:53 a.m. — A homeless outreach specialist connected the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to make arrangements for the upcoming cold front.
8:10 p.m. — A resident on Magic Garden Lane, Irrigon, complained about the neighbor across the street playing loud music. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
8:38 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a request for help from a Boardman resident who may have been suffering a mental or emotional crisis.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 22
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Stephen Gibson, 76, of Milton-Freewater, for felony driving while suspended/revoked.
• Pendleton police arrested Tyson John Payton, 37, for felony fourth-degree assault.
• Hermiston police arrested Daniel Valdovino Mendoza, 48, for first-degree theft and first-degree trespass.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Delbert Edwin Ferraris, 34, for dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Pendleton police arrested Donavon Anne Cree, 36, for fleeing, reckless driving, hit-and-run involving property and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Dec. 23
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shane Lance Purcell, 36, for felony parole violation and felony fleeing.
Dec. 24
• Pendleton police arrested Kirk Ivan Hatley, 31, for vehicle theft.
