Wednesday, Nov. 30
8 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to South Highway 395 on a report of a burglary.
12:27 p.m. — A caller on East Pine Avenue, Hermiston, reported the theft of a set of golf clubs from his vehicle in early October, and two nights ago a music box was stolen out of the same vehicle. The caller stated he parks his vehicle in his driveway and would like an officer to contact him.
12:38 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check on Crooked Road, Irrigon, after receiving reports of someone suffering a mental or emotional crisis.
1:42 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Fifth Street on a report of an assault.
3:14 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Fifth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:30 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart for a theft complaint. Walmart security stated they have the theft on video.
6:31 p.m. — Pendleton police made a warrant arrest at Walmart.
8:15 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Port of Morrow after a security alarm was triggered. Port security stated they have video of an individual walking through the site and using a phone as a flashlight.
10:58 p.m. — A 911 caller on the 100 block of East Main Street, Hermiston, reported his girlfriend was assaulted and was being threatened. Police responded.
Thursday, Dec. 1
12:12 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Eighth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:34 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest 13th Place on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:21 a.m. — A 911 caller on Northwest Baltimore Street, Heppner, reported an 84-year-old female who is on blood thinners has a bloody nose and the bleeding won’t stop. The Morrow County Health District ambulance responded and transported the patient to a hospital.
1:26 a.m. — A 911 caller at Villadom Mobile Home Park, Milton-Freewater, reported a prowler. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate the suspect.
9:16 a.m. — A caller on Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported a female wearing red pants and a red jacket was causing a disturbance in front of his residence. Emergency services responded and transported her to Community Counseling Solutions.
9:56 a.m. — A 911 caller on Parkside Road, Boardman, reported all the mail boxes have been broken into on Kunze Lane and Parkside Road. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
10:18 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walker’s Furniture & Mattress on Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of a restraining order violation.
10:58 a.m. — Emergency medical services responded to West West Street, Lexington, on a report of a 70-year-old man possibly having a stroke. The patient refused transportation to a hospital.
1:13 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart on a theft complaint and made an arrest.
1:36 p.m. — A caller on Southwest Second Street, Pendleton, reported his neighbor was banging on his door around 11 a.m. and was naked. Police issued a warning to the neighbor.
3:53 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Echo High School on East Gerone Street, Echo, on a report of harassment.
6:33 p.m. — A 911 caller at the Irrigon Shell Station off Highway 730 reported a red SUV with Washington plates was harassing them while driving. The caller stated the driver of the SUV was slamming on their brakes in front of them and then followed them to the gas station. The caller stated the SUV was parked on the other side of some semitrailers at The Rustic Truck Bar and Grill, Irrigon, and the caller was parked at the Shell Station waiting for contact from an officer. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
6:46 p.m. — Irrigon ambulance transported a 58-year-old female to the hospital after she complained of pain and medical issues at the Irrigon Shell Station on Highway 730.
8:14 p.m. — A 911 caller on Depot Lane and West Eighth Road, Irrigon, reported that someone ran over a cat and requested assistance in getting in contact with the owner. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
8:28 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported their neighbors have been playing loud music for four nights in a row, and requested an officer make contact with them. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies checked the area and found no music coming from residences in the area.
8:30 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Athena-Weston Middle School on East Wallace Street, Weston, on a report of harassment.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 30
Hermiston police arrested Stephen Scott Rodriguez, 42, for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and second- and third-degree theft.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angelica Domingo, 41, for fourth-degree assault.
Hermiston police arrested Kevin Mendoza, 22, for menacing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Dec. 1
Milton-Freewater police arrested Jose Cisneros, 20, for seven counts of misdemeanor animal abuse, two counts of felony animal abuse and one count of harassment.
