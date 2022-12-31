Wednesday, Dec. 28
7:21 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Banner Bank on a report of fraud/forgery.
8:22 a.m. — A caller at Irrigon City Hall reported illegal dumping of tires on city property at the city shop. The caller claimed to know who was responsible and had photos. Morrow County Sheriff's Office took a report.
11:57 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Java Junkies, Stanfield, on a report of littering.
12:01 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Willamette Avenue after a 911 caller reported a man tried to beat him up.
1:47 p.m. — A caller on Division Road, Irrigon, reported the theft of a .22-caliber revolver their shop. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded and took a report.
7:14 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies and Milton-Freewater police responded to The Oasis, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:39 p.m. — A caller at Chevron, on Main Street North, Boardman, reported a man with tattoos and on crutches came into the store, had a verbal altercation, showed a pistol and made comments about shooting. The man left in a white vehicle. Morrow County Sheriff's Office took a report.
11:30 p.m. — A 911 caller at St. Patrick's Senior Center, Heppner, reported their neighbor was playing music very loudly. The caller reported they have tried knocking on their neighbor's door, but the man just knocks back and then turns up the music louder. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded; the person turned down the music.
Thursday, Dec. 29
1:55 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Joy Lane, Hermiston, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
8:58 a.m. — A caller at the Morrow County Agriculture Museum, in Heppner, reported the windmill in the museum squeaks all day and night and does not let him rest. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office contacted the person responsible for the windmill, who said they would try to take care of the issue.
10:34 a.m. — A caller on Northwest Washington Avenue, Irrigon, reported a red-headed woman was roaming around his house. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded.
1:09 p.m. — A 911 caller on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, reported her neighbor's dogs keep coming onto her property and attacking her smaller dog. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded.
1:18 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to Steagall Road, Irrigon, on a report of a restraining order violation.
1:28 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Honeysuckle Lane, Weston, on a report of fraud.
4:38 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Chevron, on Main Street North, Boardman, on a report of man passed out in the bathroom. The man was gone when the services arrived.
8:04 p.m. — A 911 caller on Willow Fork Drive, Boardman, reported her daughter's ex just kidnapped her daughter by force with a firearm.
8:39 p.m. — A caller on Highway 730, in Umatilla, reported large rocks had fallen on the highway and one had struck them. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded.
8:46 p.m. — A caller at the Shell station in Irrigon reported a man used fake money and there is security footage of it. Morrow County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 28
Pendleton police arrested Gilbert Anguiano, 51, for first-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
Pendleton police arrested Sarah Elizabeth Dumont, 21, for fourth-degree assault, menacing and violating probation.
Stanfield police arrested Cole Noah Crosthwaite, 33, for first-degree assault and menacing.
Oregon State Police at about 5:15 p.m. stopped a semitrailer heading west on Interstate 84 near milepost 217 and arrested the driver, Vincent K. Ngugi, 25, of Katy, Texas, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
Dec. 29
An Enterprise woman received a citation for driving impaired after crashing into a state road sign.
Oregon State Police reported trooper Wesley Linhart at 4:38 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 222 where a blue Jeep Gladiator drove off the left shoulder at a corner, struck a state road sign and rolled.
The trooper spoke with the driver, Kelly Anne Durbin, 62, of Enterprise, and noticed signs of impairment, according to OSP, and she showed more signs of impairment during sobriety tests.
State police gave her a ride to a local hospital and then cited her for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol and controlled substances) and for reckless driving.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Jaime Flores Torres Jr., 27, for assault of a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer and on a post-prison supervision sanction.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Michael Joshua Bell, 51, for reckless driving and fleeing.
