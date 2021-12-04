Wednesday, Dec. 1
11:16 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1400 block of Southwest Dorion Avenue on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
2:15 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 3100 block of Southwest Terrace Drive on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
2:38 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1500 block of Northwest 11th Street on a report of an assault.
4:05 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of suspicious activity at the Marigold Hotel, 105 S.E. Court Ave.
4:24 p.m. — A caller reported a person wearing all black was trying to flag down vehicles on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not find the person.
5:41 p.m. — A woman on a 911 call reported she wanted to retrieve her belongings from a Umatilla address but the occupant would not let her have them.
6:03 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crocket Road, Milton-Freewater.
Thursday, Dec. 2
6:33 a.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Rowerline and Bellinger roads, Hermiston, for a vehicle that crashed and rolled.
9:59 a.m. — A caller reported an assault at Columbia River Health, 450 Tatone St, Boardman. Law enforcement responded and took a report.
6:39 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a person lying on the shoulder of the right-hand lane of the eastbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman.
1:12 p.m. — A resident on the 1000 block of Northeast Third Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of mail.
2:42 p.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check on the condition of dogs — 15-18 of them — at a residence on Magic Garden Lane, Irrigon. The caller said the owners may have moved and the dogs bay all the time and have not been out of their pens in three months.
3:08 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 300 block of Southeast Goodwin Avenue on a report of a burglary.
4:13 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1200 block of West Joseph Avenue on a report of a burglary.
9:32 p.m. — A 911 caller reported gunshots at Northgate Apartments, 513-519 Northgate, Pendleton. Police responded but did not find anyone shooting.
11:01 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Cadillac Jack's Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave., on a report of a disturbance. People involved were gone before police arrived.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 1
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Karina Chavez, 37, on a parole violation sanction and for witness tampering.
Dec. 2
• Oregon State Police arrested Victor Cruz Montoya, 23, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest and violating probation.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zavyan Daniel Andrade, 22, for second-degree burglary, second-degree trespass and violating probation.
Dec. 3
• Hermiston police arrested Malachi Donovan Siler, 21, for second-degree trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary and second-degree theft
