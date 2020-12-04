WEDNESDAY
4:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
4:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Quince Avenue in Hermiston.
8:00 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Birch Creek Road in Milton-Freewater.
9:14 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Pilot Truck Stop on South Highway 395 in Stanfield.
11:18 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a suicidal subject on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
6:56 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 10th Street and East Diagonal Boulevard in Hermiston.
7:27 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southeast Second Street in Pendleton.
1:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Deana's Auto Biz on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Furnish Avenue in Pendleton.
9:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Sixth Street in Pendleton.
FRIDAY
6:23 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Jammie Leeann Gomez on four counts, including one felony count of first-degree theft exceeding $1,000, one felony count first-degree criminal mischief, and one felony count of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.
