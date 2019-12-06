THURSDAY
12:23 a.m.— A fight occurred on Southwest Olson Avenue in Pendleton.
7:40 a.m.— A lock was cut off of a storage shed containing Little League equipment on Dehaven Street in Milton-Freewater.
8:19 a.m.— On East May Street in Heppner, former tenants moved out of a residence but left their two dogs and a cat behind. Later, a woman called the Morrow County Sheriff's Office to report that someone moved into her residence on East May Street while she was still busy moving her things out.
11:14 a.m.— Someone reported animal abuse on Diagonal Road and Hope Lane in Hermiston.
5:17 p.m.— A crisis response team responded to a call for a welfare check on Southeast Jay Avenue in Pendleton.
7:08 p.m.— Umatilla County Sheriff deputies were unable to locate a possible intoxicated driver.
10:00 p.m.— A residence on Washington Lane in Irrigon requested extra patrols in response to someone who may be carrying a rifle on their property.
FRIDAY
3:06 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on North Wayne Street in Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Jose Gutierrez Batz, 36, for DUII after someone called to report a driver was following them near Northeast Columbia Avenue.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Alex Joseph Smith, 28, on nine charges including felony identity theft, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin.
According to court documents, Smith was on conditional release from Union County custody at the time of his Thursday arrest. According to an October affidavit, he was arrested on multiple misdemeanor charges after crashing a vehicle into a pole in 2018 while under the influence of intoxicants. He had knife sharpened into a dagger on his person at that time and was found to be in the possession of a controlled substance.
Friday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Azuria Monique Alegria, 19, for third-degree assault.
