THURSDAY
10:59 a.m. — A man on Southeast Utah Avenue in Irrigon called the police to first report a noise complaint over a car that he felt was rude for turning its music down when he walked by it, and then turned it back up after he passed it. He later reported the car drove by him and kept getting closer and closer as if to run him over.
11:06 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a stolen battery from Wesley Wise Excavating on Northwest Third Street in Irrigon.
11:53 a.m. — The Dry Creek neighborhood watch on Steen Road in Weston reported a theft.
1:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
5:27 p.m. — A theft was reported on South First Street in Hermiston.
5:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Bare Bones in Pendleton on Southwest Dorian Avenue.
5:42 p.m. — A burglary occurred on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
7:53 p.m. — A woman reported a box of Christmas ornaments was stolen from her at Wilson Lane in Boardman.
8:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Third Street in Hermiston.
FRIDAY
12:07 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at West Despain Street in Ukiah.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Markes Alan Cantrell, 24, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Oregon State Police arrested Hector Arreola Aguilar, 44, on two charges, including felony possession of a prohibited firearm.
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Daniel Christopher Morse, 29, on seven charges, including one felony charge of supplying contraband and another for possession of a controlled substance.
