THURSDAY
12:05 a.m. — An Irrigon woman on Southwest Second Street reported a male was beating on her door, yelling and wanting her 17-year-old son to come outside. The situation ended when the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested the troublemaker for misdemeanors of trespassing, disorderly conduct and harassment.
8:11 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater man reported the theft of his vehicle from his home on the 300 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.
8:24 a.m. — A 19-year-old Utah woman heading west on Interstate 82 crashed her Honda Civic on a curve near milepost 5 outside Umatilla. Oregon State Police reported the car rolled four times up the eastern embankment and came to a stop on the Oregon Department of Transportation fence. The car traveled 112 feet after leaving the road and appeared totaled. It also damaged about 30 feet of state fencing.
The young driver, from Pleasant View, Utah, said she was fine but agreed to an ambulance ride to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, where staff treated and released her.
Oregon State Police cited her for failure to maintain a lane.
9:35 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a rental property in the area of the 200 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue for two males assaulting another male. Both left the scene.
9:59 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for graffiti at the Fix-It Shop Upholstery, 500 S.W. Court Ave.
11:49 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a disturbance at Pandora’s Box, 1300 Sixth St.
11:55 a.m. — Stanfield police took a report about two brothers arguing on South Thielsen Street, Echo.
1:58 p.m. — A 911 caller in Pendleton reported a male pointed a gun at him at the Jack in the Box, 1904 S.W. Court Place. Police took a report.
6:24 p.m. — A 911 caller reported hearing a male and female screaming on the 1500 block of North First Street, Hermiston, near the former Stockman’s Steakhouse.
11:58 p.m. — Multiple younger people were intoxicated, loud and banged on doors at the Northwestern Motel, 389 Main St., Heppner. One person asked them to calm down, but they were rude, so she called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and did not find the group, although the manager had.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•Morrow County parole and probation officers visited Preston Joe Morris, 19, at his home in Irrigon and arrested him for unlawful manufacture of marijuana products and unlawful possession of marijuana. Oregon only allows people 21 and older to have legal marijuana products.
•Hermiston police arrested Lance William Evans, 48, for second-degree trespass, resisting arrest and felony methamphetamine possession.
Friday
•Oregon State Police arrested Larry Shane Fitzpatrick, 47, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team early Friday raided a Umatilla home and made two arrests.
The team in a written statement reported it conducted a legal search of 39 Cliff St., Umatilla, with assistance from Oregon State Police SWAT. Detectives found and seized more than 2 grams of methamphetamine inside the home, along with a stolen firearm and small amount of what could be heroin.
Police made two arrests at the scene: Lladira Beas, 40, for felony meth possession and on a warrant for failure to appear; and Ramon Espain Torres, 29, also on a warrant for failure to appear. BENT also reported other charges are pending.
