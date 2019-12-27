THURSDAY
3:31 a.m. — A man reported his vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of North Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
11:20 a.m. — Police responded to a report of theft between Kosmos Road and North Loop Road in Stanfield.
11:22 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Perkins Court in Pendleton.
12:25 p.m. — Police responded to a report of theft between Highway 730 and Highway 207 in Hermiston.
4:06 p.m. — A theft was reported on Highway 204 in Weston.
4:45 p.m. — A theft was reported at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
4:50 p.m. — On Northeast Fifth Street in Irrigon, a woman reported a man in a black fluffy coat was going through her daughter's car. She didn't know if he took anything and reported the man left on foot toward the library.
5:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
6:19 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a theft at Roy Raley Park on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:07 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast 10th Court in Hermiston.
7:15 p.m. — A man reported his tires were slashed on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
8:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast 10th Street in Pendleton.
8:26 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported at Hal's Hamburgers on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:57 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at KOA on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
9:42 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunken driver going westbound on Interstate 84 near Boardman.
9:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunken driver on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
11:28 p.m. — A burglary occurred between North Washington Street and West Main Street in Weston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Reyes Celestino De Los Santos, 24, on two charges, including driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Demonkya Deprice Caro, 26, on two charges, including felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Friday
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Osvaldo Landeros Navarro, 35, on two charges, including first-degree arson, a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.