Wednesday, Feb. 8
12:08 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Mount Hood Avenue, Boardman, after a girl called 911 stating she was staying at her boyfriend’s parent’s house and the father is upset and banging on windows. She requested law enforcement check on the mother.
1:36 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Olson Road, Boardman, on a report of an intoxicated man who took someone’s cellphone.
2:01 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northwest Riverside Avenue and Northwest Morgan Street, Heppner, on a report of a tree on fire.
3:10 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the U.S. Department of Agriculture office on Southwest Nye Avenue on a report of people sleeping in a blue tent behind the fenced parking area.
3:47 p.m. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy initiated activity at Steagall Road, Irrigon, for a no-contact order violation.
6:01 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Powerline Road on Highway 730 on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:59 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest 14th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Thursday, Feb. 9
10:01 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southgate and Southwest Tutuilla Creek Road for a car crash.
10:15 a.m. A caller on Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported finding two German shepherds, a male and a female, on Feb. 3. The caller has been unable to find their owners and can no longer keep them. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and transferred the dogs to Pet Rescue, Hermiston.
11:36 a.m. The shift supervisor at Starbucks on Southgate in Pendleton reported the maintenance man found a fake $100 bill in the parking lot and she wanted law enforcement to be aware. Pendleton police responded.
2:56 p.m. A caller on County Line Road and Frontage Lane, Hermiston, reported the theft of her recreational vehicle from County Line Road across the rock pit. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
4 p.m. A caller on Northeast Court Street, Heppner, reported her son’s bicycle was missing, and her son saw a neighbor riding the bike down the street. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and returned the bike and no charges were pressed.
8:33 p.m. A 911 caller on East Elm Avenue, Hermiston, reported a man displayed a knife. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 8
Milton-Freewater police arrested Rodolfo Rivera Ceja, 40, for an attempt to commit crime, felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine and on a warrant.
