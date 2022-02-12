Wednesday, Feb. 9
11:24 a.m. — An Irrigon resident reported she keeps receiving texts and calls from a man harassing her about taking her children away. She said she is trying to obtain a restraining order against the man but does not know if the circuit court has approved it.
12:16 p.m. — A resident on the 700 block of Southeast Third Street, Pendleton, reported a burglary. Police responded and took a report.
12:19 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a disturbance in which a woman broke two windows at Stanfield RV Park, 345 S. Main St., Stanfield.
12:47 p.m. — A woman came to the Hermiston Police Department and reported she stopped at a red light, and the driver behind her waved her to the roadside to talk and claimed their cars had a collision when they had not. The woman said she would not provide information to the other driver, who threatened to call police.
1:49 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting trespassing on East College Avenue, Athena. A man was on the caller’s porch and refused to leave. The caller stated the man used to live there but does not anymore.
1:52 p.m. — A resident on the 400 block of Northwest Fifth Street, Pendleton, reported a burglary. Police responded and took a report.
3:30 p.m. — An Irrigon resident reported the neighbor’s dogs at Southeast Idaho Avenue and Crimson Court always bark and one of them chased her daughter. She said she ran out and chased off the dog.
3:50 p.m. — Bank of Eastern Oregon, Irrigon, reported someone is using a bank card that belonged to a person who died.
4:46 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a car crash near the intersection of Stateline Road and Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater. Law enforcement responded.
5:59 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report from the Oregon Department of Human Services, 700 S.E. Emigrant Ave., of the theft of a phone from the home of a foster family. The caller said they tracked the phone to the DHS building and juveniles are on the scene.
6:56 p.m. — A 911 caller reported trespassers at West County Alternative School on West Coe Avenue in Stanfield. Police responded to find the building boarded up, power off and transients inside claiming they are renting it.
7:31 p.m. — A resident on Juniper Drive, Boardman, reported two vehicles crashed near her house.
Thursday, Feb. 10
2:49 a.m. — A caller reported a dead dog near the intersection of Westland and Powerline roads in Hermiston on the north side in the gravel.
6:09 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 200 block of East Hurlburt Avenue on a report of a burglary.
7:43 a.m. — A caller reported black cows in Lexington on South F Street at West Water Street. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office located the owner of the cows.
9:12 a.m. — Police responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance that occurred at ABC Auto Service, 81291 E. Second St., Hermiston. The caller reported the child of the couple involved in the disturbance ran to his house because their parents were fighting.
1:03 p.m. — Police responded to a call reporting a stalking complaint on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
4:17 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 800 block of Perkins Street reported the theft of a 9-mm gun sometime within the last three weeks.
4:27 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies again responded to a 911 call about a man trespassing on a porch on East College Avenue, Athena.
4:46 p.m. — A caller on First Street Northwest, Boardman, reported a 7-year-old boy fell from his bicycle and hit his head on the concrete.
6:18 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1100 block of South Highway 395 on a report of a burglary.
6:28 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Matlock Street, Heppner, called 911 regarding an issue with a neighbor. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and found this was a dispute over parking.
10 p.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check on illegal burning at Washington Lane and Snyder Road, Irrigon.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 9
• Oregon State Police arrested Yesenia Mendoza, 31, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Boardman police arrested J. Reyes Napoles, 40, for DUII and resisting arrest.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rochelle Ann Cox, 48, for misdemeanor and felony fleeing, assault of a public safety officer, reckless driving, reckless endangering, violating probation and on two warrants for failure to appear.
Feb. 10
• Hermiston police arrested Malachi Donovan Siler, 21, for two county of first-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree theft.
• Pendleton police arrested Darlene Nicholen Corr, 29, on a warrant and for possession of a stolen vehicle.
