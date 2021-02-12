WEDNESDAY
6:51 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Broad Street in Umatilla.
9:23 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Seventh Street in Hermiston.
12:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Miller Loop in Umatilla.
2:28 p.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Highway 74 and Morgan Road in Ione.
5:03 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Third Street in Irrigon.
10:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Locust Trailer Court on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
11:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Birch Creek Road in Pilot Rock.
THURSDAY
6:22 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northeast Second Street in Hermiston.
FRIDAY
1:50 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Dean Avenue in Umatilla.
2:32 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary onNortheast Eighth Place in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Oliver Quinton Brown, 34, on misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault, harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.
