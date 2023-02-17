Wednesday, Feb. 15
9 a.m. Hermiston police responded to West Elm Avenue on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
10:32 a.m. Hermiston police took a report about graffiti on East Diagonal Boulevard.
1:01 p.m. A caller on West Moore Avenue, Hermiston, asked for an officer to call him back to answer some questions he has regarding welfare checks on his parents, who are 90 and 87. A Hermiston police officer contacted the man.
10:37 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of a restraining order violation.
Thursday, Feb. 16
7:06 a.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report that someone fired approximately five shots at or into the office of a business on the 900 block of Cowl Street.
8 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Pendleton School District Office on a report of a fight.
8:02 a.m. A caller on Miller Road, Boardman, asked to talk to the sheriff regarding dogs in her neighborhood getting onto her property and spreading garbage around. The caller stated she will start shooting the dogs if they are not taken care of, as this is an ongoing issue. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the woman.
8:25 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Ott Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:58 a.m. A caller Southeast Cannon Street, Heppner, reported her neighbor’s dog keeps defecating in her yard and on her porch. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the woman.
9:51 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon High School on a report of a fight.
10:13 a.m. Three subjects came into the lobby of the Umatilla Police Department and had a dispute.
10:49 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Pheasant Ridge Street on a report of a burglary.
1:01 p.m. A caller at Green Acres, Irrigon, reported an individual threatened him. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded, provided the man a ride and took a report.
1:01 p.m. A caller on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported possible graffiti on their fence. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies opened an investigation.
9:44 p.m. Stanfield police responded to South Wayne Street on a report of a prowler.
10:23 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a disturbance.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 15
Boardman police arrested Jonathan Perez-Romero, 21, for misdemeanor and felony fleeing, driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving, reckless endangering and hit-and-run.
Boardman police arrested Eder Romero Romero, 29, for DUII (alcohol) and hit-and-run.
Feb. 16
Pendleton police arrested Gilbert Anguiano III, 51, for first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, giving false information and third-degree theft.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amador Cruz Romero, 31, for DUII (alcohol).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.