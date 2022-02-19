Wednesday, Feb. 16
8:02 a.m. — A resident on Northwest Gale Street, Heppner, reported the theft of ice cream from his property.
10:20 a.m. — A resident on West Ridgeway Avenue, Hermiston, reported her neighbors were cutting down her trees.
10:58 a.m. — Law enforcement in Morrow County received a report of a woman who left the Oregon Department of Human Services, Boardman, and made threats.
12:22 p.m. — A Hermiston woman asked police for options on dealing with her ex-husband, who yells at and verbally abuses her each time he picks up their children.
1:26 p.m. — A person found a bag containing drugs outside the Stanfield Police Department, 105 W. Wood Ave., and turned it into Stanfield police.
3:23 p.m. — A Hermiston police officer initiated activity on Southwest Ninth Street to deal with a fight.
4:32 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a car crashed and flipped at Shaw and Spring Creek roads, Pilot Rock. Emergency agencies responded.
7:34 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Sloan Avenue, Umatilla.
7:57 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an assault on Highway 395, Hermiston.
9:16 p.m. — A car crash occurred at the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 Highway 395, Stanfield. Police took a report.
10:05 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a man was firing shots at the ground to scare people. Police responded.
10:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a robbery at Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Thursday, Feb. 17
5:57 a.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about a vehicle theft on Patsy Court.
8:50 a.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about a burglary at Grace Baptist Church, 2809 S.W. Goodwin Ave.
10:48 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a red Ford Mustang crashed in the median at Highway 11 and East Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater, and someone might be injured.
11:52 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a fight at Seventh and J streets.
11:25 a.m. — A Hermiston resident reported someone hacked their Apple account and she has the name and address of where orders were sent.
1:15 p.m. — A caller requested an officer come to Umatilla High School on a report of a fight. Umatilla police responded.
2:24 p.m. – A 911 caller made a report of a dog bite that occurred on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
2:51 p.m. — A caller also made a complaint about a puppy on Sixth Street in Umatilla that stays in a cage all day without access to food or water.
8:54 p.m. — A 911 caller reported there are five people, outside his house on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater, who would not leave and were trying to get a dog from him, but he does not have a dog.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 16
• Oregon State Police arrested Wanda Jean Harris, 47, on a felony restraining order violation and for fourth-degree assault and several warrants.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marco Antonio Garcia, 36, for first-degree theft.
Feb. 17
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Brooke Margaret Selam, 38, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Tahner Allen Bates, 22, for dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs and failure to appear.
Feb. 18
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Erik Clint Isaman, 38, for second-degree robbery.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Juan Perez, 40, for reckless driving and felon in possession of a weapon.
