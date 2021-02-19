WEDNESDAY
11:57 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
4:06 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Highway 334 in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
12:59 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Gladys Avenue in Hermiston.
9:25 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Robnett Street in Umatilla.
12:39 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Cooney Lane in Hermiston.
2:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at the Port of Morrow Maintenance Shop on Columbia Avenue Northeast
2:03 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Broad Street in Weston.
7:36 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Main Street in Helix.
FRIDAY
2:06 a.m. — Police responded to a reported robbery at Outwest Motel on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leobardo Jacquez III, 45, on five counts, including felony counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and aggravated theft of over $10,000, and misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lawrence Allen Perrin, 44, on five counts, including four counts of criminal conspiracy and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
