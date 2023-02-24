Wednesday, Feb. 22
7:03 a.m. Hermiston police responded to North First Street and West Elm Avenue on a report of a car crash.
7:04 a.m. A 911 caller on Interstate 84 and Highway 730, Boardman, reported a car crash and fire involving a tan SUV rolling over with passengers trapped inside. Morrow County emergency services responded.
8:14 a.m. A woman came into the Hermiston Police Department asking to speak to an officer regarding activities about a family she was living with.
10:25 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Fire Station No. 2 on a report of a theft. Police took a report.
10:27 a.m. A woman came to the parole and probation office at the Morrow County Government Center, Irrigon, to speak to someone about a possible restraining order violation.
10:56 a.m. A caller on Southwest 39th Street, Pendleton, asked to speak to an officer regarding the “grandson scam.” Police took a report.
11:25 a.m. A 911 caller on Sagebrush Road and Joy Lane, Hermiston, reported a black four-door Infiniti sedan was driving down the road with a male hanging out the window. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office determined this to be a false report.
12:06 p.m. A caller on the 400 block of North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater, reported his vehicle had been prowled last week and a large number of tools were taken. Police took a report.
3:42 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Eighth Street on a report of a vehicle hitting a parked vehicle. Police took a report.
3:59 p.m. Boardman police responded to Mount Hood Avenue on a complaint of chickens and roosters inside someone’s garage.
4:02 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Noble Road and Highway 207, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
6:42 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southeast Emigrant Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:48 p.m. A 911 caller on Boardman Avenue Northwest, Boardman, reported a man ran toward her and chased her. She said she was able to get inside her house and lock the door.
8:46 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Steen and Lower Dry Creek roads, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a car crash.
10:24 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. on a report of an assault.
Thursday, Feb. 23
1:06 a.m. Morrow County emergency services responded to Bombing Range Road, Boardman, on a report from a man who had just picked up a male who rolled his vehicle. The caller reported he was unsure where the crash site was and stated the male was walking down the middle of the road when he picked him up. An ambulance transported the male to Good Shepherd Medical Center.
6:04 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 1000 block of Southwest Goodwin Place on a report of a burglary.
8:36 a.m. Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of West Hermiston Avenue on a report of a burglary.
9:25 a.m. A caller on Northeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported that his neighbor’s dog keeps coming over to his house every morning. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and issued a warning to the dog’s owner for a dog as a public nuisance.
9:38 a.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of fraud/forgery at Ranch and Home, Milton-Freewater.
12:20 p.m. A 911 caller at Triangle Road and Highway 332, Milton-Freewater, reported a brown four-door Outlander rolled over, crashed through a fence and was on its side in a field. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
12:58 p.m. A caller on B and Sixth streets reported there were several loose dogs wandering in the area. Umatilla police responded.
3:06 p.m. A caller on West Fourth Road, Irrigon, requested phone contact from a deputy to ask if they can legally euthanize their own dog because they can’t afford to have a vet do it for them. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies contacted the caller.
3:48 p.m. A caller on Southeast Eighth Street, Irrigon, reported he came to pick his children up from the babysitter and the babysitter was acting really strange. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and the children were returned to their father.
5:59 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 200 block of Southeast Goodwin Avenue on a report of a burglary.
10:02 p.m. A caller at Green Acres, Irrigon, reported they may have been the victim of identity theft. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies took a report and are investigating.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.