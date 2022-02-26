Wednesday, Feb. 23
8:19 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call about a prowler on someone’s property on Southwest Nye Avenue. When police arrived the prowler was gone.
8:43 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance on North First Street.
8:56 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of theft at the Muffler Shop, 915 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
9:40 a.m. — A Hermiston police officer initiated activity on Southwest Ninth Street where a fight was occurring. Police took a report.
10:39 a.m. — A caller reported she had a dead deer in her back yard on North 10th Street in Pendleton.
12:41 p.m. — Union Pacific Railroad reported a small derailment in Meacham. The company reported no injuries or spills occurred.
1:33 p.m. — A caller said he is a project manager, and found a sign from the project on Wilson Lane, Boardman, and the property owner was not cooperating. Local law enforcement responded, determined the sign was being stored at the location and this was a miscommunication.
2:05 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of drug activity at Jack in the Box, 1904 S.W. Court Place.
3:43 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at an apartment building off Northgate. Police made an arrest.
4:16 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Cedar Street, Pilot Rock, reported a dog bit someone.
5:04 p.m. — A caller reported there was a homeless person inside a dark gray sleeping bag on the slide at the Victory Square Park, Hermiston, and the children are unable to play on the structure. Police responded.
6:42 p.m. — A car crash involving two vehicles and a pole occurred at Glenn and East Punkin Center roads, Hermiston.
7:57 p.m. — A caller made a report of gunshots in the area of Powerline Road near Interstate 82, Hermiston.
10:11 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance on Southwest Fifth Street.
10:32 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, on a report of drug activity.
10:37 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a 911 call on Northwest Gladys Drive, where a 19-year old girl was acting possessed and assaulting family members.
Thursday, Feb. 24
12:49 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault on Southwest Ninth Street.
1:02 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of trespassing at the United States Post Office, 104 S.W. Dorion Ave.
9:27 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a forgery at Ione High School, 445 Spring St., Ione.
11:53 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southeast California Avenue reported her ex-husband came to her house and refused to leave. He left in a silver Kia and could have been intoxicated.
5:25 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Third Street.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 23
• Pendleton police arrested Kenneth James Doughty, 34, for felony fleeing, reckless driving and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear.
Feb. 24
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darwin David Smith, 34, for first-degree theft, felon in possession of a weapon, felony possession of methamphetamine and carrying concealed weapons.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Susan Brown, 32, for second-degree assault and attempted unlawful use of weapon.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Edwards Daniels, 48, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
