WEDNESDAY
8:38 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Umatilla Inn on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
8:48 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an armed subject at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:14 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Marshall Avenue in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
5:33 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Third Street in Pilot Rock.
6:22 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit-and-run at Topp Hatt Travel on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
FRIDAY
7:20 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Gordon’s Electric on Southeast Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Juan Fernando Ponce, 29, on five counts, including violating probation, failing to appear in court, third-degree theft, second-degree theft and conspiracy.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested McCallister John Sohappy, 28, on three counts, including one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, one misdemeanor count of public intoxication and one felony count of assault.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Christopher Wayne Lyons, 48, on three felony counts, including one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree custodial interference and one count of criminal conspiracy.
