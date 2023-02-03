Wednesday, Feb. 1
12:37 a.m. Boardman police responded to Sandpiper Apartments on a report of a neighbor playing loud music.
8:31 a.m. A caller at Splash Pad, Boardman, reported someone broke into the men’s bathroom and vandalized the place. Police responded.
8:41 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Elementary School, Irrigon, after receiving a report of a Facebook post where a previous student had a profile picture of them carrying an airsoft gun.
9:44 a.m. A caller reported finding damage to locks on several golf shacks at the Milton-Freewater Golf Course, 301 Catherine Ave., Milton-Freewater.
9:50 a.m. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy initiated activity on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, for dogs running in the middle of the road. The deputy attempted to catch the dogs, but they kept running off.
11:35 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Peters Road, Boardman, after a caller reported someone threatened to post information about her on Facebook and was violating the restraining order she has in place.
12:46 p.m. Hermiston police initiated activity on South First Street for a minor in possession of alcohol and/or tobacco. Police issued a citation.
3:18 p.m. Umatilla police responded to the Umatilla Port of Entry on a report of a man getting into cars. Police issued a citation.
3:22 p.m. Hermiston police responded to South Highway 395 on a report of a vehicle theft.
7 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 200 block of Southwest 28th Drive on a report of an assault.
8:06 p.m. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Third Street Northeast, Boardman, after receiving a call about a man harming himself. Boardman ambulance services transported the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, and Community Counseling Solutions was advised.
8:07 p.m. Umatilla police responded to McNary Market on a report of a disturbance.
9:17 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 300 block of West McKenzie Avenue on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
10 p.m. A caller on East Highway 730, Irrigon, reported someone stole the battery out of their car. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
Thursday, Feb. 2
3:57 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Love’s Travel Stop and County Store, Boardman, after a caller reported leaving a phone in a restroom and returning to find the phone was gone. The sheriff’s office took a report.
9:53 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Self Storage on a report of a burglary.
11:17 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Umatilla RV Park on a report of illegal dumping/theft of services.
2:14 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Culp Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
2:58 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of West Ridgeway Avenue on a report of an assault.
3:20 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 600 bock of Southeast Second Street on a report of a burglary.
4:53 p.m. A caller at Banner Bank, Umatilla, requested law enforcement escort employees to their cars after work because a man trespassed from the bank keeps driving around the bank in his car. Police responded.
6:14 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Powerline Road, Hermiston, on a report of an assault.
9:42 p.m. A caller at Glen Haven Apartments, Heppner, reported a man in the apartments was screaming profanity and sounded like he could be in distress. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and were unable to locate the screaming man.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 1
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marie Margarita Gonzalez, 58, for two counts of vehicle theft and one count of third-degree theft (theft from a vehicle).
Feb. 2
Pendleton police arrested Tony Howard Hawkins, 61, for fourth-degree assault.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 5:25 p.m. received a call about a son who came home, caused a disturbance, broke windows and threatened a person with a homemade speargun. The sheriff’s office responded and arrested Brian James Lee, 28, for menacing and first-degree criminal mischief (felony vandalism).
Pendleton police arrested Travis Allen Greenhalgh, 28, for felony strangulation and reckless endangering.
Hermiston police arrested Juan Chavez Domingo, 23, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, giving false information and felony failure to appear.
