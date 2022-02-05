Wednesday, Feb. 2
12:51 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of Northwest 11th Street after a caller reported an assault. Police took a report.
3:12 a.m. — A car crashed into the center barrier on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 155, Boardman. Local law enforcement and emergency services responded. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver for driving while suspended, failure to renew and driving uninsured.
8:32 a.m. — Umatilla Police Department received a complaint of a tan German shepherd running loose near Bucks Corner, the intersection of Highway 395 and Highway 730. Police were unable to locate the dog.
12:59 p.m. — A Hermiston resident asked to speak to a detective about fraud. He said a company in California gave him $4,270 and then took $1,000 from his account.
2:04 p.m. — Hermiston police initiated activity at Northeast 10th Street regarding a fight.
3:20 p.m. — A Hermiston resident came to the police department and asked to speak to an officer about a scam. She said she received phone calls all day from a company stating she did not pick up a phone that she won, so now she will have to pay them $1,000 or she will go to jail. She said she has not sent any money.
6:35 p.m. — A trailer fell off a semi at Lamb Weston, 78153 Westland Road, Hermiston, and a car crashed into the trailer.
7:36 p.m. — Police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance on Madison Street in Umatilla, where the caller was having issues with her boyfriend.
7:48 p.m. — A caller reported a bicyclist with no lights was heading south on Umatilla River Road at Three Mile Dam, Hermiston. The bicyclist was gone when law enforcement checked the area.
Thursday, Feb. 3
8:14 a.m. — A 911 caller reported someone tried to open her car door while she was in the car with her child on Joy Lane, Hermiston. Law enforcement responded.
1:50 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about stalking at Vista Village Mobile Home Park, 2801 S.W. Houtama Road.
2:56 p.m. — Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on Northeast Elm Street, Pilot Rock.
4:13 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to a 911 call at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 80515 Highway 395, Hermiston, on a report of two customers being aggressive with the employee and refusing to leave.
8:06 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 800 block of Southwest Sixth Street on a report of a burglary.
8:10 p.m. — A caller at Columbia View Apartments, 100 Columbia Ave N.W., Boardman, reported he was walking to his apartment when a male assaulted him and threatened to hit him with a rock, and a rock did strike him on the back of the head.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 2
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Theresa Delsie Guardipee, 41, for domestic abuse, assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Hermiston police arrested Gerardo Venegas, 32, for first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennika Mendoza for driving under the influence of intoxicants after a caller at 5:03 p.m. on Southwest Second Street, Irrigon, reported a relative struck his wife and was heading to work intoxicated.
Feb. 3
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Cecila Lizett Moreno, 21, for theft by receiving and possession of a destructive device.
Feb. 4
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Viengxay Vongxay, 63, for DUII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.