WEDNESDAY
7:08 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Irrigon High School on Southeast Wyoming Avenue.
3:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run on Second Street in Umatilla.
4:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
9:48 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Blue Hawk Beads on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
12:28 p.m. — Police conducted a search and rescue at Oregon Trail Store & Deli on Old Oregon Trail in Meacham.
2:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Highway 11 and North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
5:16 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Brittany Jo Heimbigner, 25, on two felony counts, including the possession of a stolen vehicle and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Matthew James Way, 30, on seven counts, including one felony count of in-state hold, one count of contempt of court, two misdemeanor counts of failing to appear in court, one count of first-degree criminal trespass, one misdemeanor count of the solicitation to commit a crime, and one misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal trespass.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Robert Andrew Whiteshield, 64, on one felony count of the unlawful delivery of heroin.
•The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Joseph Smith, 34, on two counts, including one felony and one misdemeanor count of failing to report as a sex offender.
