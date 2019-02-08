THURSDAY
1:50 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for criminal mischief at a site on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton.
3:14 a.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle on Northeast Moe Lane, Hermiston.
12:02 p.m. — A 911 caller reported the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup drove recklessly at Southwest Second Street and Emigrant Avenue and then put a small child in the front seat with no child safety seat.
1:48 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a burglary at the Pendleton Faith Center, 108 S. Main St.
2 p.m. — A caller reported concerns about a dog on Cowlitz Avenue, Umatilla. Police responded and issued a citation.
2:55 p.m. — Umatilla police received a request to check on a dog in a backyard on Pine Tree Avenue.
3:31 p.m. — Stanfield police also received a call about a dog. A resident on North Main Street, Stanfield, reported a neighbor leaves their dog outside without food, water or shelter.
7:21 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a disturbance on the 1300 block of North First Street.
7:58 p.m. — Pendeton police received a report of a vehicle theft at Lindell Auto and Truck Parts, 411 N.E. Highway 11.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla police arrested Daniel Jesse Longhorn, 26, of Hermiston, for possession of a stolen vehicle and on a warrant for failure to appear.
