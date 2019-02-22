THURSDAY
7:53 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for an assault on Southwest Fifth Street.
9:13 a.m. — A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy spotted graffiti at Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St., Weston.
12:01 p.m. — A Hermiston resident told police someone has been using her name to try and obtain cellphones and other items online.
12:38 p.m. — Umatilla police dealt with graffiti removal at Second Avenue and Lewis Street.
12:55 p.m. — Stanfield police received a complaint about two dogs on the loose on South Main Street, Stanfield.
2:41 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a 911 report of six people fighting at the Umatilla RV Park, 911 Sixth St.
7:16 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a dispute at Shadeview Mobile Home & RV Park, 1417 S.W. 37th St.
8:07 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance on West Ridgeway Avenue.
10:30 p.m. — The Pendleton Fire Department and Oregon State Police responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 203 for crash between a semitrailer and a Honda Accord.
State police reported the semi collided with the rear of the Honda, which forced the car into the median. The driver, a 50-year-old woman from Toppenish, Washington, oversteered back to the road and under the trailer of the semi. Firefighters and emergency medics freed her from the wreck. She suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, and an ambulance took her to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. The semi driver, a 26-year-old Portland man, was not injured.
State police reported the crash remains under investigation.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Isaac David Friday, 26, of Milton-Freewater, for domestic violence charges of harassment and felony assault.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dylan Jonathon Christensen, 26, for theft by receiving and first-degree theft.
