8:19 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for two males fighting at the Circle K, 335 S.E. Court Ave.
8:52 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a theft at Tate’s Umapine Mercantile, 51604 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
2:36 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about criminal mischief at South Main Street and Southwest Byers Avenue.
3:24 p.m. — A Umatilla resident asked police about harassment.
3:53 p.m. — A 911 caller reported domestic violence at a residence on East Third Street, Hermiston.
7:22 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report about someone slashing a car tire on the 300 block of Raspberry Loop.
10:21 p.m.- Emergency personnel in Hermiston responded to South Highway 395 and East Highland Avenue after a semi struck a man on a bike. He was conscious. Police took a report.
11:38 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a possible burglary at a rental property on Southwest Isaac Avenue, Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clifford Duane Gross, 55, of Pendleton, for interfering with making a report, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, felony strangulation and interfering with a peace officer.
•Boardman police arrested German Tzoc, 21, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.and failure to display a driver’s license.
•Pendleton police cited Ridge C. Matzen, 25, of Irrigon, for DUII.
