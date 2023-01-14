Wednesday, Jan. 11
4:52 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of a vehicle theft on Southeast Alexander Place. Police took a report.
7:03 a.m. A 911 caller reported a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
8:06 a.m. A caller reported a burglary at RV Transport, Pendleton. Police took a report.
9:10 a.m. A 911 caller reported a burglary on Dean Avenue, Umatilla.
10:07 a.m. Pilot Rock police took a complaint for fraud at city hall.
12:20 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of a fight at the Pendleton School District office. Police responded.
12:48 p.m. Emergency services responded to Southeast Fourth Street and East Newport Avenue, Hermiston, on a report of a two-vehicle crash with one person injured. Police issued a citation.
1:55 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of an armed person at Southeast Fourth Street and Byers Avenue.
Thursday, Jan. 12
3:10 a.m. A 911 caller reported a prowler on Canal Road, Hermiston.
7:55 a.m. Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of Northwest Stockton Street on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
8:16 a.m. Stanfield police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Food Basket on North Sherman Street, Stanfield.
10:12 a.m. Pilot Rock police received a complaint about child abuse/neglect.
10:30 a.m. A 911 caller reported a person was lying in a ditch on the west side of Highway 11 near the Milton-Freewater water tower. Dispatch transferred the call to Oregon State Police and advised medics.
1:25 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the Pendleton Public Library on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:41 p.m. A caller requested a welfare check on Southeast Idaho Avenue, Irrigon, for a 58-year-old-man who recently had a stroke and also was widowed. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies checked on the man and found he was OK.
1:42 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Elementary School, Irrigon, on a report of a student with two knives in his backpack.
2:16 p.m. A caller on Southwest Second Street, Irrigon, reported someone used her credit card without her permission. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
3:33 p.m. Umatilla police received a complaint about a theft at Umatilla Speedwash Laundry. Police took a report.
4:20 p.m. Staff at Sorbenot’s Coffee, Pendleton, reported a theft. Police took a report.
4:28 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street.
7:01 p.m. A caller reported three men in the Les Schwab parking lot in Heppner may have been breaking into a vehicle. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
7:04 p.m. A caller on the 10 block of North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of their backpack from their unlocked vehicle.
7:26 p.m. A 911 caller reported a fight on North Townsend Road, Hermiston.
8:50 p.m. A woman reported she received a call that her son on Daytona Lane, Hermiston, may have hit her mother.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 11
Oregon State Police at 10:04 p.m. responded to the rest area near Boardman on the westbound side of Interstate 84 for a vehicle that collided with a fence. The trooper arrested Salomon Martines, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jan. 12
Umatilla police arrested Victoria Landeros, 23, for second-degree criminal trespass, contempt of court, violating probation and six warrants for failure to appear.
