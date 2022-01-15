2:15 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on County Garden Road asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy to check on a female outside his house because she may be intoxicated. A deputy responded and gave the woman a ride to the Irrigon Shell station.
8:29 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for minor in possession of alcohol or tobacco on South First Street.
8:56 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a complaint about graffiti on the 800 block of Perkins Street. And a caller at 1:32 p.m. reported graffiti at Marie Dorian Park, 82535 Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:09 a.m. — A person wanted to speak to a Pendleton police officer regarding a domestic violence situation that occurred in Arizona.
2:36 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a vehicle crashed on West Highland Avenue, Hermiston, the airbag deployed and a male was walking around.
5:49 p.m. — Pilot Rock police received a report of a fight at J & D’s Food Mart, 111 S.W. Birch St.
7:06 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a Bissell vacuum by a restroom on North First Street, Hermiston. Police responded and issued a citation in the matter.
7:22 p.m. — A caller reported recycled wood was on fire at the recycling center at Stokes Landing Senior Center at 195 N.W. Opal Place, Irrigon.
Thursday, Jan. 13
11:31 a.m. — A caller reported a theft at McCormack Construction, 422 S.W. Sixth St., Pendleton. Police took a report.
11:28 p.m. — A 911 caller complained about noise at a residence at Pendleton Square Apartments Phase II, 300 S.W. 28th Drive, Pendleton.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 12
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Richard Mack, 27, for unauthorized use of vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree escape.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.