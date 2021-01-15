WEDNESDAY
6:57 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest 13th Street in Pendleton.
9:48 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Ninth Street in Pendleton.
10:20 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South First Street in Hermiston.
10:23 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
3:31 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West McKenzie Avenue in Hermiston.
4:53 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at the United States Post Office on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
5:39 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Cooney Lane in Hermiston.
5:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit-and-run at Space Age on Highway 207 in Hermiston.
10:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
6:48 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Faler Avenue in Boardman.
7:12 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Taft Avenue in Stanfield.
7:30 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Emigrant Springs State Park on Old Oregon Trail in Meacham.
7:48 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Hill Court in Hermiston
3:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Kelly’s Restaurant & Lounge on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Police arrested Marco Antonio Garcia, 34, on one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
