Wednesday, Jan. 18

8:14 a.m. A caller reported a man had been stuck in the day use area at Cutsforth Park, Heppner, for 24 hours and they are unable to assist him. The caller was concerned about the man due to him recently having memory issues, and would like him brought home. Morrow County Search and Rescue responded and assisted in bringing the man back to his residence.

