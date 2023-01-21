Wednesday, Jan. 18
8:14 a.m. A caller reported a man had been stuck in the day use area at Cutsforth Park, Heppner, for 24 hours and they are unable to assist him. The caller was concerned about the man due to him recently having memory issues, and would like him brought home. Morrow County Search and Rescue responded and assisted in bringing the man back to his residence.
8:20 a.m. Hermiston police took a report of graffiti on South Highway 395.
9:04 a.m. A caller on Pomono Drive, Umatilla, reported their neighbor’s dogs keep jumping the fence. Police responded.
9:44 a.m. A caller on North First Street, Hermiston, reported a fraudulent credit card charge for $793.94 at an Apple store on their statement. A Hermiston police officer made contact.
11:24 a.m. A caller requested a Boardman police officer contact them regarding a person driving a brown/silver Ford pickup with Oregon plates who is dumping personal garbage into her business dumpster outside the Herbalife store in Boardman.
1:07 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northwest Geer Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
1:38 p.m. Umatilla police responded to a residence on Rio Senda Drive after a caller requested an officer make contact regarding an issue with the neighbor’s dogs.
1:55 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Pendleton High School on a report of a fight.
2:12 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the Vert Auditorium after receiving a criminal mischief complaint. Police took a report.
3:01 p.m. Umatilla police responded to a residence on Blue Jay Street to handle another issue regarding a neighbor’s dogs.
4:09 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies initiated activity at Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for drug activity.
5:24 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to the report of a car crash on the northbound side of Highway 11 about 6 miles south of Milton-Freewater. The driver claimed he had an issue with his car that caused him to drive off the road. He then drove up an embankment at a slow speed and the vehicle tipped over onto the driver’s side. The driver was upset at the situation and proceeded to smash his windshield and back window. No towing companies would respond to a tow request at first, but eventually a tow company from Walla Walla made a deal with the driver to store the car until he could pay.
9:13 p.m. A caller on South First Street, Irrigon, reported her dogs were barking and someone was hitting something outside. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and checked her property and were unable to locate anyone outside.
9:29 p.m. Umatilla police responded to El Monte Street on a report of a restraining order violation.
9:45 p.m. A 911 caller at Independent Transport, Boardman, reported they viewed live video footage of a male in a black hooded shirt trying to break into their office. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Thursday, Jan. 19
9:26 a.m. A Umatilla county sheriff’s deputy initiated activity at Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for drug activity. A report was taken.
10:19 a.m. Pendleton police took a report of graffiti at Crabby’s Underground Saloon & Dance Hall.
10:26 a.m. A caller at Irrigon Shell Station reported seeing an escaped male prisoner around 1 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies checked the video footage for the time the caller advised and were unable to locate the person.
10:49 a.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip reporting possible animal abuse on North Loop Road, Stanfield.
11:01 a.m. A caller on West Walls Road, Hermiston, reported a burglary. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
11:06 a.m. A caller on Northwest Emerald Drive, Hermiston, reported the theft of a car. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
11:55 a.m. A 911 caller on Third Street, Umatilla, reported their baby was choking. Police responded.
12:40 p.m. A caller on Wilson Lane, Boardman, reported they saw a suspicious man hopping fences and walking across pastures. She reported she saw him walking up her driveway and he tried entering her neighbor’s property. She stated he was wearing a blue jacket and a red bandana on his face up to his eyes. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and Boardman police searched the area but were unable to locate the man.
3:47 p.m. Stanfield police responded to South Main Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:09 p.m. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded to the juvenile department in Irrigon after receiving a report about a juvenile who didn’t want to go home due to the circumstances at home. The deputy took care of the juvenile and contacted the Oregon Department of Human Services for further assistance.
11:14 p.m. A 911 caller on Mamie Street, Stanfield, reported gunshots. Police responded.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 18
Hermiston police arrested Armando Medina Verdin, 23, for first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Pendleton police arrested Cordero Lyndell Reed, 35, for vehicle theft, second-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault.
Jan. 19
Hermiston police arrested Kyle Lynn Muth, 28, for second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and coercion.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Douglas Carl Moore, 39, for domestic abuse and violating a restraining order.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Allan Kelly, 31, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, hit-and-run and violating probation.
