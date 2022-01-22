Wednesday, Jan. 19
1:48 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on Peter Street in Pendleton.
7:56 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the first block of Northeast Mount Hebron Drive.
8:17 a.m. — A caller on Southwest Cedar Street in Pilot Rock reported a small brown dog with a green collar was at large.
10:14 a.m. — A Hermiston resident on West Hartley Avenue reported during the previous night she argued with her brother and he took her daughter’s Chromebook charger, a watch and other items.
5:25 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse or neglect.
6:01 p.m. — A 911 caller reported her boyfriend was “trashing” her house on Southwest Sixth Street in Pilot Rock. The caller was not at her home at the time.
11:39 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at Sunshine and Baggett lanes in Hermiston.
Thursday, Jan. 20
12:24 a.m. — Fire departments responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 for a vehicle fire. A 911 caller reported he had a blown tire that caught his trailer on fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.
4:42 a.m. — A Boardman resident asked to speak to a crisis counselor because her dog was euthanized and she needed someone to talk to.
6:57 a.m. — A Hermiston resident on East Diagonal Boulevard reported the person who tried to steal his vehicle was sitting on his neighbor’s retaining wall.
10:38 a.m. — Hermiston police initiated activity on Southwest Ninth Street for a fight and took a report.
11:22 a.m. — Hermiston police initiated activity again on Southwest Ninth Street for a fight and took a report.
1:13 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northeast Fifth Street and Templeton Avenue on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
1:34 p.m. — A caller reported a male carrying a briefcase looked disorientated and was walking in the middle of Highway 74 in Heppner.
2:07 p.m. — A resident on North First Street, Irrigon, reported a female across the street went through a dark green Acura where the neighbors are not home. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked it out, contacted the female, who was the homeowner and advised it was her car.
2:30 p.m. — A Hermiston resident reported buying a $500 Apple card, but when his girlfriend tried to use it there was no money in the account.
7:37 p.m. — A caller reported he almost hit a female who was pushing a baby stroller in the middle of the road at Columbia Lane and West Fourth Road, Irrigon. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked the area and did not find her.
12:47 p.m. — A caller on El Monte Street in Umatilla stated there are two dogs running at large in the area.
4:04 a.m. — An officer initiated activity at 730 Kurz Lane in Umatilla, as there were cows in the eastbound lane.
1:57 p.m. — Cops received a call from Athena Grocery on East Main Street in Athena, that an employee with a warrant out for their arrest would be coming in to pick up their W2 and that the deputy should coordinate to pick them up.
6:36 p.m. — A motor vehicle accident occurred at Old River and Bensel roads in Umatilla.
2:49 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight between their grandson and son-in-law on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 19
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Quincy McClammy, 22, for vehicle theft.
The arrest came after a Heppner woman at 5 p.m. reported a disoriented man was going through garbage cans, looking for food. The caller fed the man and called the sheriff’s office with her concerns.
Deputies Daniel Thomas and Tamara Beardsley and Undersheriff John Bowles responded and found the man in downtown Heppner. According to the sheriff’s office, he said he was OK and looking for a way to leave town. He said he took a truck from Pasco and ran out of fuel in Heppner.
The sheriff’s office found that vehicle nearby with the keys locked inside. Dispatch confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Pasco. The sheriff’s office contacted the vehicle’s owner, who gave permission to open the vehicle to retrieve the keys. Special deputy Terry Harper responded to assist, as he is the sheriff’s office expert with locks. The sheriff’s office took control of the vehicle until the owner could take it.
• Pendleton police arrested Corbin J. Sloan Nocchi Edwards, 20, for two counts of felony fourth-degree assault.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Antonio Medrano, 36, for one count each of possession of methamphetamine and heroin, felon in possession of a weapon, two counts each of delivery of meth and heroin and on a warrant.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Derick Wayne Brunke, 34, for harassment and felony strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.