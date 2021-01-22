THURSDAY
1:47 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at SS Car Wash LLC on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
2:06 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Southeast 17th Street and Southeast Alexander Place in Pendleton.
7:35 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southeast 18th Street in Pendleton.
8:56 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on South Broad Street in Weston.
10:03 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Gale Street in Heppner.
4:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Second Street in Pendleton.
5:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
8:29 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Second Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Joseph Michael Peek, 18, on 12 counts, including one felony count of second-degree robbery, three misdemeanor counts of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of third-degree theft of less than $100, one misdemeanor count of second-degree theft of between $101 to $1,000, one misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal trespassing, and four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Habukkuka Tompkins, 19, on 12 counts, including one felony count of second-degree robbery, three misdemeanor counts of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of third-degree theft of less than $100, one misdemeanor count of second-degree theft of between $101 to $1,000, one misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal trespassing, and four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brad Ray Wilson, 20, on four counts, including one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault, one count of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, one misdemeanor count of third-degree theft of less than $100, and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.