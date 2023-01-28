Wednesday, Jan. 25
3:05 a.m. Pendleton police responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at Oxford Suites.
8:50 a.m. A Milton-Freewater resident on the 900 block of Cowl Street reported someone broke a window on their vehicle.
9:35 a.m. A person came to the Hermiston Police Department and asked to speak with an officer about homeless camps.
10:10 a.m. Hermiston police responded to Northeast 1th Street on a report of a fight.
11:53 a.m. A resident on Southeast Riverview Avenue, Irrigon, called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to request three cat traps.
3:19 p.m. A school resource officer went to the skate park in Irrigon on information that four students were going to fight after school. The sheriff’s checked the area but there was no one fighting.
Thursday, Jan. 26
12:46 a.m. A Boardman police officer at Olson Road and Wilson Lane responded to former security guards causing a disturbance.
4:33 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of a vehicle theft on Southeast Goodwin Avenue. Police took a report.
10:17 a.m. A resident on Northeast Stone Lane, Hermiston, reported two dogs attacked and killed his cat.
10:19 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of a male breaking into a car in a parking lot at Pendleton High School. Police responded and made an arrest.
10:22 a.m. A caller on Northeast Aiken Street reported someone broke into a meter and stole services. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation.
10:52 a.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Upper Rhea Creek about an elk stuck in a fence. The sheriff’s office referred the report to Oregon State Police.
11:53 a.m. A caller reported drug activity at the Pendleton Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue.
1:17 p.m. A resident on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported a blue Ford pickup had music so loud it shook the house.
2:33 p.m. A 911 caller at Loma Vista Elementary School, Hermiston, reported a dog bit someone.
2:52 p.m. Umatilla police received information about a restraining order violation on high Desert Loop. Police took a report.
2:54 p.m. Local law enforcement received a report of a burglary on Roloff Lane, Milton-Freewater.
4:24 p.m. A caller reported a male in jogging clothes was looking through mailboxes at Highway 339 and West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:57 p.m. Boardman police received a report of high school students fighting on Park Avenue Northeast. Police started an investigation.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 26
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason James Abbot, 31, for four counts of offensive littering and four counts of second-degree trespass, all misdemeanors.
