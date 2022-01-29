Wednesday, Jan. 26
4:28 a.m. — A Hermiston officer responded to a possible assault at West Dogwood Avenue and Northwest Spruce Street.
7:06 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to South First Street, Irrigon, on a report of a vehicle theft and recovered two stolen vehicles.
9:49 a.m. — Police took a report of a burglary that occurred on South Highway 395, Hermiston.
10:22 a.m. — A caller at McNary Heights Elementary School, 120 Columbia Blvd., Umatilla, reported there has been a light tan chihuahua running in the area of the school, the apartments by the school and the mobile home park nearby for two days now.
12:10 p.m. — A man called the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office from Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla, to report a theft at his home in Milton-Freewater.
12:28 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Suttle Care & Retirement Inc., 1601 S.W. 24th St., on a report of an assault.
1:05 p.m. — A caller reported graffiti at the Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Police took a report.
2:07 p.m. — A caller reported a portable toilet was leaking at West Eighth Road and Highway 730, Irrigon.
5:30 p.m. — A caller at Edgewater Condominiums, 27 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton, reported the theft of Kazimir, a male husky mix.
10:22 p.m. — Police responded to a 911 call reporting someone was in violation of their restraining order on Reservoir Road in Stanfield. Police took a report.
11:02 p.m. — Local law enforcement initiated activity in response to a report of an assault at Locust Trailer Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
Thursday, Jan. 27
8:12 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 500 block of West Division Avenue.
9:27 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog bite which occurred on East Diagonal Boulevard, Hermiston.
12:11 p.m. — The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to report a deputy stopped a black Infiniti eastbound on Interstate 84 near Arlington for going more than 100 mph. The deputy reported giving the driver a citation, but advised the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to keep an eye out because this driver may continue speeding.
12:19 p.m. — Stanfield police received a complaint from a man stating there were goats and chickens in his back yard on West Roosevelt Avenue, Stanfield.
3:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to a call for a domestic disturbance on North First Street, Hermiston.
9:18 p.m. — A resident at Wilson Road Mobile Home Park, 600 Wilson Road S.W., Boardman, reported a car crashed into her house, and there was a male passed out in the vehicle. Local emergencies services responded. An ambulance took the person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
9:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a call for a domestic disturbance on Northeast Eighth Street, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 27
• Oregon State Police arrested Chad Billings, 24, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, carrying a concealed gun and second-degree criminal mischief.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Justin Anderson, 33, of Milton-Freewater, for harassment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
• Hermiston police arrested Johnny Lee Peterson Jr., 35, for hit-and-run involving property, driving while suspended, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
