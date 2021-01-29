WEDNESDAY
8:40 a.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Pioneer Transmission on Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
12:12 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
2:18 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the intersection of West Orchard Avenue and South First Street in Hermiston.
5:18 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
9:48 a.m. — Police responded to a reported hit-and-run on Northwest 12th Drive in Pendleton.
12:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit-and-run at Clooten Law on South Main Street in Pendleton.
2:52 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on First Stop Mart on Southeast Court Avenue.
4:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
FRIDAY
1:14 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Old City Hall on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
CITATIONS, ARRESTS
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Edwin Beers, 44, on two counts, including one felony count of first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism) and one misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal trespassing.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Rodrigo Manuel Zepeda Cervantes, 39, on four counts, including two felony counts of driving with a suspended/revoked license, one misdemeanor count of violating probation and one count of immigration detainer.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Tom Redhawk Tias, 21, on three counts, including one count of assault, one count of domestic abuse and one count of violating a restraining order.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Shaylin Rae Spencer, 26, on two counts, including one count of assault and one count of domestic abuse.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christian Alexander Fonseca, 25, on two counts, including one felony count of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
•The Oregon State Police arrested Alfredo J. Escalera, 27, on three misdemeanor counts, including one count of DUII, one count of reckless driving, and one count of failing to carry or present a drivers license.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Edwin Beers, 44, on six counts, including three felony counts of first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism), one misdemeanor count of first-degree criminal mischief, and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
