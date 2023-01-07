Wednesday, Jan. 4
5:05 a.m. — A caller on Marshall Loop, Boardman, reported their neighbors were arguing and being excessively loud. Boardman police responded.
9:27 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of South Highway 395 on a report of a burglary.
9:29 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Despain Avenue on a report of a restraining order violation.
11:40 a.m. — A caller on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported his neighbor at the corner of Seventh Street and Utah Avenue has a boxer that is constantly barking when he is outside. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and found the dog only barks when someone gets close to the property line.
1:21 p.m. — A caller at Knights Inn, Boardman, reported the theft of a tire. Boardman police took a report.
4:19 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 300 block of Southeast Fourth Street on a report of a burglary.
4:39 p.m. — A caller on West Seventh Road, Irrigon, reported his brother threatened their family with a gun. He also stated his brother uses cocaine and marijuana and was at the home. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and evacuated the family from the home.
6:34 p.m. — A caller at Smileys Happy Place, in Boardman, reported there are small children in a tan vehicle parked at the bar. The caller stated parents could be inside at the bar. Boardman police responded but the car was gone when they arrived.
7:49 p.m. — A caller on Cedar Road, Irrigon, reported an aunt was assaulting her niece. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and determined it to be a verbal dispute only.
11:10 p.m. — A caller at Port View Apartments, Columbia Avenue Northeast, Boardman, reported children were banging on the floor and crying since 10 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
5:57 p.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast Chase Street, Heppner, reported smoke coming from the house. Emergency services responded and put out a structure fire.
6 a.m. — A caller at Blake Ranch Road and Hanna-Arbuckle Road, Heppner, reported she was stuck on the side of the road in a red Ford F150. She stated she had a full tank of gas and a fully charged phone battery, but the road conditions were icy and she was unable to make it home to Heppner. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the road department, which sanded the road so the woman could get out.
7:33 a.m. — A caller on Columbia Avenue Northwest, Boardman, reported it appeared someone hit her vehicle multiple times with a rock or another item and left multiple dents. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
10:19 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Java Junkies on a report of trespassing.
12:58 p.m. — A caller at Driftwood RV Park, in Boardman, requested a welfare check on his brother. The caller stated they were unable to make contact with their brother for three days and he was concerned. Boardman police made contact and determined the man was OK.
5 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to 40 Taps on a report of a disturbance.
10:29 p.m. — A caller on Dee Cox Road, Heppner, reported someone was stalking her sister and showed up at her home in the middle of the night trying to get to her. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Friday, Jan. 6
4:14 a.m. — A 911 caller at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, in Pendleton, reported gunshots.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 5
Oregon State Police cited Nichelle Ann Begay, 26, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.