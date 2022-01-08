Note: Weather-related driving problems, from slide-offs to rollovers were the most common call for law enforcement help Jan. 5 and 6.
10:47 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Southeast Court Avenue and 14th Street.
11:07 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a tan and gold 2009 Chevrolet Malibu from Southeast Tomas Avenue, Irrigon.
11:35 a.m. — A Hermiston resident reported receiving a scam regarding her Amazon account.
12:31 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1100 block of North First Place on a report of a burglary.
3:52 p.m. — A caller reported tracking stolen headphones to a location on East Sunset Drive, Hermiston.
6:02 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about drug activity at The Saddle Restaurant And Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave.
7:45 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about a theft at Motel 6, 325 S.E. Nye Ave.
8:51 p.m. — A caller reported a male is living in his pickup at St. Patrick Senior Center, 190 N. Main St., Heppner, and one of his dogs was wandering loose.
9:09 p.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send someone to check on a German shepherd that may need help behind the Sub Zero Motel, 205 W. First St., Irrigon.
Thursday, Jan. 6
6:54 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on Northwest Despain Avenue, Pendlton. Police took a report.
9:38 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a gray Chevrolet four-door pickup crashed into a light pole on Southwest 40th Street, Pendleton, and broke the pole.
11:18 a.m. — A caller at the Irrigon Shell station, 300 S.E. Highway 730, reported the theft of a paycheck for $1,000.
12:04 p.m. — A caller reported no one for the past week has tended to several animals, includings horses and cows, at a property on Southwest Nevada Avenue, Irrigon.
1:39 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a location on Southeast Third Street on a report of a fight.
6:49 p.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of a woman who seemed “out of her mind” on the corner of Northeast Washington Avenue and Northeast 10th Street, Irrigon.
6:57 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on West Hermiston Avenue, Hermiston, and it was “getting physical.”
7:48 p.m. — Emergency services in Pendleton responded to a vehicle crash involving injuries at Southwest Frazer Avenue and Fourth Street. Police took a report.
