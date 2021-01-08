WEDNESDAY
9:52 a.m. — Police responded to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Assembly of God Church on Northeast Beech Street in Pilot Rock.
12:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Stanfield RV Park on South Main Street in Stanfield.
12:28 p.m. — Police conducted a search and rescue at Penland Lake Campground at the intersection of Penland Lane and Lake Drive in Heppner.
4:20 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Highway 74 in Ione.
THURSDAY
12:36 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Hunt Court in Athena.
12:37 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of North Main Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
2:52 p.m. — Police responded to a report of child abuse/neglect at the Third Street/Interstate 84 interchange in Pendleton.
6:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 44th Street in Pendleton.
9:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Nelson Lane in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leobardo Jacquez III, 45, on nine counts, including four felony counts of illegally transferring a firearm at a gun show and four counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Michael Von Vertrees, 43, on two counts, including one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal trespassing.
•The Oregon State Police arrested David Lee Bowles, 43, on two counts, including one felony count of first-degree manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of the unlawful possession of a firearm.
