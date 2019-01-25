THURSDAY
7:07 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report for the theft of a dark blue 2001 Chevrolet Malibu from the 300 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.
9:13 a.m. — A Stanfield resident on East Coe Avenue complained about a dog that continually gets loose.
11:19 a.m. — Umatilla police received a complaint about several dogs running around the area of Banner Bank, 634 Sixth St.
1:49 p.m. — A Hermiston resident on Southwest Joshua Court complained about the chickens his neighbor owns.
2:28 p.m. — A car and motorcycle collided on Interstate 84 and Northwest Livestock Road, Hermiston, near Western Star Trucking. The motorcyclist called 911 and reported the other driver took off, pulling a hit-and-run.
3:59 p.m. — A mother came into the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., and asked to have an officer to speak to her son about what happens when you fight and when you are disrespectful.
8:24 p.m. — A Hermiston resident at Northwest Dusk and Eucalyptus drives reported she has a video showing her ex-husband stealing a package off a doorstep.
11:32 p.m — Hermiston police received a complaint about noise on Northwest 13th Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Tyler Allen Christian, 22, of Pendleton, for five counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse and four counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested JD Wilford Easley, 35, of Heppner, for misdemeanor methamphetamine possession, driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving and harassment.
