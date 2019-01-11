THURSDAY
2:07 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office ran extra patrols in the area of Ferndale Elementary School, 53445 W. Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater. The school district there closed the school for renovations.
7:08 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of West Hermiston Avenue on a report of two or three people running around and a female screaming for help.
9:15 p.m. — Callers at the Doubletree Restaurant & Lounge, 327 E. Main St., Athena, reported a man was intoxicated, kept falling and could not get up.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Jeremy Paul Beske, 44, for first-degree criminal mischief.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection to an assault investigation.
The sheriff’s office reported the investigation began Monday for an assault that occurred near Boardman and led to the arrests of the following: Alex Rivera, 40, of Boardman, for third-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping and violating parole; and Angelita Garza, 47, of Hermiston, for third-degree assault.
All the charges are felonies, and the pair remain in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
•Hermiston police arrested Humberto Saul Ramos Ramos, 25, of Hermiston, for possession of heroin, giving false information to police and on warrants for failure to appear.
