THURSDAY
6:32 a.m. — A man reported the front and back license plates of his vehicle were stolen while parked at his residence on Northeast 11th Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
8:54 a.m. — A woman reported the front and back license plates of her vehicle were stolen between Northeast 11th Avenue and North Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
10:18 a.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:33 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a call from a Kayak bus driver that there was a fight between two passengers. When police arrived at Dupont and West Main Street in Echo, the two men had "made up and became friends." Both were warned and released.
12:38 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Riverside Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue.
12:58 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
3:13 p.m. — Police responded to a theft at A. Burk and Co. Glass on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
3:57 p.m. — At Saager Shoe Shop in Milton-Freewater, police responded to a report that a women walked out of the store with a pair of shoes on she didn't pay for.
4:14 p.m. — Police responded to a theft at Vista Village on Southwest Houtama Road.
5:29 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Wade in Ukiah.
5:53 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunk driver on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
11:26 p.m. — A theft was reported on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
11:55 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a drunk driver who was reported at Rocky Mountain Plastics on Northwest McKennon Road in Pendleton.
FRIDAY
12:55 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Foster Road in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Michelle Ann Milne-Jones, 51, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•Douglas Verl Hammack, 64, was arrested on one charge of DUII (alcohol).
•Oregon State Police arrested Joseph Alexander Heard, 38, on three charges, including felony attempt to flee using a vehicle.
•Sergio Chavez Ochoa, 59, was arrested one one charge of DUII (alcohol).
Friday
•Oregon State Police arrested Ricardo Lara Guttierez, 24, on three charges, including felony attempt to flee using a vehicle.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Elsie Pearl Surface on nine charges, including one felony charge of burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.