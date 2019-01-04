THURSDAY
7:13 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of two males fighting on Southeast Seventh Street.
12:05 p.m. - Staff at the Knights Inn and Village Restaurant, 100 W. First St., Boardman, asked for information on removing a white Ford Taurus someone abandoned.
1:30 p.m. - One vehicle crashed and rolled on East Theater Lane, Hermiston, a 911 caller reported, and the driver and passenger ran.
3:34 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for possible child abuse.
4:03 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of drug activity at The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave.
6:48 p.m. - A caller reported an older, white-haired, Caucasian man “reeked of alcohol” while driving a smaller flatbed pickup at Northwest Gale and Water streets, Heppner. The caller said the man slammed on the brakes in the middle of the road and could not figure out how to roll down the window. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office did not find the suspect.
7:13 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on East Gentry Street, Weston.
8:11 p.m. - An Irrigon caller reported an intoxicated female living on Northeast Ninth Street ripped apart documents about his daughter and court information.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested repeat offender Lonnie Lynn Abbott, 44, of Pendleton, for felony methamphetamine possession and four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Umatilla Tribal police arrested Chance Lee Gibbs, 34, of Pendleton, for third-degree escape, tribal probation violation, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, third-degree theft and first-degree trespassing, all misdemeanors. Gibbs also is the defendant in a felony theft case in Umatilla County. The state in that case accused him his stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Pendleton Walmart in late November. He has a probable cause hearing in the case on on Jan. 15 at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton.
