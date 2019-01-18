THURSDAY
12 a.m. — Agencies throughout the night and into the morning responded to wrecks on slick roads and highways in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
6:15 a.m. — A coyote met its demise trying to dart across the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 169. The impact also disabled the Chevrolet Cruze that hit the canine. An Oregon State Police trooper driving behind the Chevrolet saw the collision, gave a crash report to the driver and removed the dead coyote.
8:51 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Sixth Avenue and Yerxa Avenue for a dog causing problems at a construction site.
9:58 a.m. — A resident on Bridge Road, Hermiston, complained about harassing telephone calls. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the situation.
10:16 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 500 block of East Highland Avenue for a burglary.
12:58 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a semitrailer that crashed into an Oregon Department of Transportation fence on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 214 outside Pendleton. “The driver explained that he had sneezed very hard,” according to state police, “which caused him to see stars and that the next thing he knew he had left the roadway.”
The driver, a 45-year-old man from Ogden, Utah, was not injured.
1 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Shell station in Irrigon after a blonde female took another person’s cellphone from the restroom and left it on the corner of building when she could not unlock the phone.
4:19 p.m. — A Boardman man on Garrison Lane complained about the neighbor’s cows getting on his property.
5:57 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of domestic violence on North Second Street, Athena.
7 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child abuse in Irrigon.
7:37 p.m. — An Irrigon mother on Washington Lane reported her daughter was drunk and dragged another female.
9:38 p.m. — A caller at the Boardman Rest Area on the westbound side of Interstate 84 reported a semi driver was watching TV on his phone while on the road.
9:47 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a prowler at J & J Snack Foods, 101 Depot St., Weston, but did not find any suspect.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Daniel Jesse Longhorn, 26, of Hermiston, for first-degree theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.