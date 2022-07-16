6:07 a.m. — A caller in Boardman reported she was checking Facebook and found what she believed was a suicide note. Law enforcement took a report.
12:08 p.m. — A caller on North First Street, Hermiston, reported her two daughters were in a drive-thru the previous night around 11 p.m., when a girl who was trying to fight her daughters arrived. The girl brought her aunt with her, the caller reported, and they were both yelling and cursing at her daughters and threatened “to run them over with her truck.” The caller asked what her options are.
6:34 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of her purse while her vehicle was at the Shell Station at 300 S.E. Highway 730, Irrigon.
9:47 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported an assault at Umatilla County Jail, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton.
Thursday, July 14
8:34 a.m. — A caller in Heppner reported someone used her credit card for a bogus $5 purchase and tried to use it again for a $187 purchase. She said she canceled the card. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
11:16 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Californian Lane, Irrigon, about a wife abusing her husband and pushing people.
12:13 p.m. — Pendleton police received a call about a burglary on the 2700 block of Northeast Riverside Avenue.
2:06 p.m. — Local emergency services responded to Highway 207 in Lexington for a vehicle that crashed. One person refused an ambulance ride to a hospital.
2:43 p.m. — A caller asked emergency medical services to check on the welfare of a child in a vehicle leaving Boardman and entering Interstate 84 westbound because of a domestic disturbance in the vehicle.
7:31 p.m. — A caller reported six people fighting at the Boardman Splash Pad on Front Street Northeast, Boardman. Police responded and took a report.
7:58 p.m. — A resident on Southwest Wyoming Avenue, Irrigon, reported his dog killed his neighbor’s chickens.
9:32 p.m. — A 911 caller at Wildcat Electric, LLC, 32224 Baxter Road, Hermiston, reported a grass fire. Emergency agencies responded.
Arrests/citations
July 13
• Pendleton police arrested James Michael Carlson Art, 26, for two counts of first-degree theft.
• Pendleton police arrested Jed Wayne Ball, 35, for possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft, conspiracy and on probation violations.
July 14
Boardman police arrested Neptali Anchez Gomez, 30, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and on warrants.
