WEDNESDAY
3:01 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Dorion Avenue.
9:51 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton.
THURSDAY
8:36 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Dorion Avenue, Pendleton.
12:45 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North Prescott Street, Echo.
1:58 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at the Stanfield Stor-N-Lok on West Coe Avenue, Stanfield.
4:09 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Tenth Street, Hermiston.
FRIDAY
12:23 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Rio Senda Drive, Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Oregon State Police arrested Angel Alberto Pereira, 38, on misdemeanor counts of attempting to elude or flee law enforcement, second-degree disorderly conduct, failing to carry or present a license and resisting arrest.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Rion Evan Post, 20, on felony counts of the unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor counts of menacing, reckless driving, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
The Umatilla Police Department arrested Bradley John Bettencourt, 32, on a felony count of violating parole and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Galen Kent Yallup, 41, on a felony count of assaulting a public safety officer, and misdemeanor counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Jeremy Everett Wells, 41, on felony counts of first-degree theft over $1,000, first-degree forgery and violating probation, and misdemeanor counts of first-degree criminal trespassing and possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested James Hector Freeman Estrada, 31, on felony counts of domestic disturbance and assault.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Samantha Daun Irwin, 26, on felony counts of violating parole and probation, and misdemeanor counts of second-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespassing.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Christopher Steven Starks, 39, on misdemeanor counts of harassment, menacing and strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.