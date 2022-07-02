Wednesday, June 29
3:08 a.m. — A 911 caller at Pendleton Point Apartments, 1211 S.W. 21st St., Pendleton, reported a physical domestic disturbance. Pendleton police responded.
9:16 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a farm shop on Ella Road, Ione.
11:24 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
5:36 p.m. — A 911 caller on Peter Street, Pendleton, reported a domestic disturbance. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
5:40 p.m. — A 911 caller on Bowdin Lane, Hermiston, reported a vehicle theft. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
6:58 p.m. — A caller reported he was riding his bicycle at Wilson Lane and Toms Camp Road, Boardman, when a dog bit him hard enough to draw blood. This is the third time this has happened, the caller said. Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and cited the dog’s owner for having a dog that is a public nuisance.
7:59 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Ninth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:16 p.m. — A 911 caller at Country Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave., Umatilla, reported hearing gunshots. Police responded.
Thursday, June 30
3:06 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report of a burglary at S&K Storage, 503 S.W. Eighth St.
5:02 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to John Day Street on a report of harassment.
6:10 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a vehicle theft.
8:35 a.m. — A 911 caller at Wildwood Lane and Highway 730, Umatilla, reported being the victim of a physical domestic disturbance. The caller stated she still was there in a fifth-wheel trailer. Umatilla police responded.
11:20 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Dunne Street on a report of harassment involving neighbors.
11:23 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 300 block of Apple Court reported someone burglarized his place while he was away and his electric bicycle is missing.
11:29 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of graffiti on Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:04 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Perkins Avenue on a report of harassment.
1:20 p.m. — A 911 caller on E Street, Umatilla, reported she is concerned someone is in the shed in her backyard. Police responded.
5: 33 p.m. — A resident on West Eighth Road, Irrigon, reported a man was in front of her driveway and antagonizing her and her family. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested the man for menacing.
6:37 p.m. — A 911 caller on North Loop Road, Stanfield, reported she is receiving texts from an unknown male that is threatening her children, who are with their father in Spokane. The woman said she was worried the male will come to her house. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9:19 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest 13th Place on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:49 p.m. — A 911 caller on West Sunland Avenue, Hermiston, reported hearing gunshots. Hermiston police responded.
Arrests, citations
June 30
Oregon State police arrested Sarah Ann Miller, 30, for three counts of vehicle theft and two counts of failure to appear in court.
